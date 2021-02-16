site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Bokondji Imama: Promoted to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Imama was promoted from AHL Ontario to the Kings' taxi squad Tuesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.
Imama appears poised to continue shuffling between levels throughout the season. The 27-year-old winger has yet to make his NHL debut.
