Imama was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Imama was brought up to the Kings' taxi squad Tuesday, but he wasn't needed as an emergency injury replacement and has now been moved back down to the minor leagues. The Lightning's sixth-round draft selection doesn't bring much offense to the table, but Imama doesn't shy away from physical play, as evidenced by the 134 PIM he accrued in 50 AHL games last season.