Imama was reassigned from the taxi squad to AHL Ontario, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Imama's departure from the practice squad freed up the space for the team to add Lias Andersson and, more notably, rookie second overall pick Quinton Byfield from AHL Ontario to the taxi squad. The 24-year-old Imama has just eight points in 23 AHL appearances, but he has brought plenty of physicality with 43 PIM.