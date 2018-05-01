Kings' Brad Morrison: Inks entry-level deal
Morrison secured a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Tuesday.
Morrison was originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. After his rights expired, the center was free to decide which organization he wanted to join. The 21-year-old has another outstanding season in the OHL, as he racked up 27 goals and 48 assists (both career highs) in 74 contests. Looking ahead to the 2018-19 campaign, Morrison figures to begin the year in the minors, but should be in contention for a call-up down the road.
