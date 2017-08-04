Kings' Brandon Prust: Hoping to earn contract
Prust will join Los Angeles on a professional tryout agreement, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
After failing to secure an NHL deal heading into the 2016-17 campaign, Prust spent the year with DEL Nuremberg where he tallied three goals and five helpers in 29 outings. If the winger can land a permanent gig with the Kings, he's unlikely to be anything more than a depth option watching from the press box more often than not.
