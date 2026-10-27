Clarke scored a goal and recorded four blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Clarke nearly had two goals Monday, but he had a tally called back in the second period due to interference. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, eight points, 21 PIM, 20 shots on net and 24 blocked shots across 10 appearances this season. All three of his goals have arrived in the Kings' last six games, which have helped him display a side of his game that he's slowly improved across his five seasons at the NHL level. With the Kings getting back on track in all phases of the game, Clarke should continue to play a large role both on the power play and at even strength, making him a solid fantasy option in most league formats.