Clarke notched a pair of assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Clarke had been limited to one helper over his previous six contests. The 22-year-old didn't get in on the fun in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes, but he didn't waste his second chance when the Kings copied that score line Sunday. The defenseman has been decent in his first NHL campaign, earning 30 points, 110 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 65 appearances. For now, it looks like Clarke's place in the lineup is secure over the likes of Jacob Moverare and Kyle Burroughs.