Clarke notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Clarke set up the first of Warren Foegele's two goals in the second period. It was a middling March for Clarke -- he has a goal and five assists over 14 appearances, though he bounced back well after being scratched twice to begin the month. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 31 points (eight on the power play), 119 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 69 appearances. The Kings are once again turning to seven defensemen to manage injuries to forwards, so Clarke has a decent amount of stability in the lineup in the short term.