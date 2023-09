Clarke (shoulder) is expected to suit up for Wednesday's preseason game versus the Golden Knights, Scott Coffman of Mayor's Manor reports.

Clarke was held out of the Kings' Global Series games in Australia due to the injury, but he practiced while remaining in North America. The 20-year-old defenseman is set to make his preseason debut, beginning his quest for an Opening Night roster spot. Clarke will likely see a significant role throughout the rest of the preseason.