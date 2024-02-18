Clarke score the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins.

The rookie blueliner was in the right place at the right time to score his first career NHL goal, stepping out of the penalty box and converting a breakaway on Linus Ullmark with just 27 seconds left in OT. Clarke is up to four points in eight games for the Kings this season as he's had trouble keeping a regular spot in the lineup when he's been up with the big club, but Saturday's performance could propel him into consistent ice time.