Clarke logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

This was easily Clarke's best performance of the season. He set up goals by Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore and played well in his own zone too. The 22-year-old Clarke has a goal, three assists, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating over nine appearances this season. While he's been a regular in the lineup to begin 2025-26, he needs to have more outings like this one to earn widespread fantasy appeal.