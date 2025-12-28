Clarke logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Clarke has earned four assists (two on the power play) over his last five games. The 22-year-old defenseman is still working on consistency, but he has regularly filled a top-four role this season as he grows used to the NHL level in his second full campaign. He's now at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 59 blocks, 20 PIM, 19 hits and a plus-7 rating through 37 outings this season.