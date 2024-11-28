Clarke notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Clarke had a shot attempt redirected in by Kevin Fiala in the third period. With two points over his last two games, Clarke appears to have moved past a five-game slump. The 21-year-old defenseman remains in a top-four role and now has three goals, 12 helpers, 53 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 23 outings this season. He'll likely remain productive as long as he can maintain a power-play role.