Clarke recorded his first career NHL point in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Clarke assisted on Carl Grundstrom's goal. The marker came at 17:32 of the third period when the fate of the game was already decided, so it's not the most memorable way to get your first point, but it's at least some small silver lining. Clarke is a high-end prospect, but the rookie defenseman has been used sparingly in the early stages of the season. He set a new personal best with 17:10 of ice time Thursday and has averaged 13:40 through five games.