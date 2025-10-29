Clarke scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Clarke set up Corey Perry's opening tally midway through the first period before scoring a goal of his own -- the game-winner -- at 13:20 of the third. Despite the strong game on offense, Clarke saw a season-low 13:22 of ice time, likely a product of the Kings leaking 40 shots on net. The 22-year-old defenseman has five points over his last three games, and he's up to two goals, seven points, 18 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 11 appearances. His spot in the lineup looks fairly safe, but his ice time may continue to fluctuate, as he doesn't have head coach Jim Hiller's full trust yet.