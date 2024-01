Clarke logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Clarke played in consecutive games for the first time this season, and he also earned his first helper in five NHL appearances on the year. The 20-year-old will likely still need to compete with Jordan Spence for playing time, though Clarke has a more promising long-term outlook. Clarke is at one assist, a minus-4 rating, 12 shots on net and six blocked shots this season.