Clarke recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Clarke picked up his second helper in three games when he set up Blake Lizotte on what was the game-winning goal in the second period. Despite the newfound success on offense, Clarke has exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in just two of his seven games so far. The 19-year-old defenseman will likely continue to be eased into the NHL on the third pairing. He's added 11 blocked shots, seven shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating.