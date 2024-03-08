site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Brandt Clarke: Heads to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Clarke was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Friday.
Clarke has two goals and six points in 16 games with the Kings in 2023-24. He also has eight goals and 33 points in 32 outings with Ontario.
