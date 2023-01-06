Clarke was reassigned by Los Angeles to OHL Barrie, per CapFriendly.

Clarke just completed a stint with Team Canada where he scored two goals and eight points in seven games en route to a gold medal in the 2023 World Juniors. He also has two assists in nine games with the Kings as well as a goal and an assist in five contests with AHL Ontario this season. Los Angeles took Clarke with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and the 19-year-old has the potential to eventually play a big role in the NHL.