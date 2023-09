Clarke sustained a shoulder injury during a prospects game, but the injury is not believed to be serious, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Clarke did not go with the majority of the Kings' regulars to Australia for their preseason exhibitions with the Coyotes. The 20-year-old defenseman should be able to get in some game time once the Kings return stateside, but this injury could be the difference between him making the roster out of camp and heading to AHL Ontario.