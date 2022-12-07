Clarke was loaned by Los Angeles to Team Canada on Wednesday so that he can play in the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Clarke has two assists in nine games with Los Angeles this season. He last played for the Kings on Nov. 1, but Clarke was with AHL Ontario on a conditioning loan from Nov. 13-27. During that AHL stint, he recorded a goal and an assist in five contests. Allowing Clarke to work with Team Canada will give the 19-year-old another opportunity to get into some games rather than continue to be a healthy scratch with the Kings.