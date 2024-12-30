Clarke notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Clarke has logged five helpers over his last seven outings, including one assist in three straight contests. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points, 72 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 36 appearances. Drew Doughty (ankle) remains on track to debut some time shortly after the start of January, but it shouldn't cost Clarke his spot in the lineup even if the Kings switch away from deploying seven defensemen.