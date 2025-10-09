Clarke scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Clarke tied the game at 5-5 with six minutes left in the third period. The 22-year-old defenseman was held off the scoresheet in Tuesday's 4-1 season-opening loss to the Avalanche. He saw just 15:20 of ice time Wednesday compared to 19:03 in the opener, but it looks like he'll generally be trusted with more responsibilities this year as he looks to reach a new level. Clarke broke out to the tune of 33 points in 78 regular-season games a year ago, though he had just five goals while shooting a lowly 3.8 percent -- he'll need more efficiency to find more success in 2025-26.