Clarke managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Clarke has earned three points over his last four games. The 22-year-old looks to have regained some trust from head coach Jim Hiller -- Clarke logged 18:24 of ice time Saturday after not getting over the 18-minute mark in 20 straight appearances, which also included four healthy scratches. The 22-year-old blueliner is at 28 points, 104 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 61 appearances this season. The Kings have Kyle Burroughs and Jacob Moverare as healthy extras on the blue line, but Clarke's role doesn't appear to be at risk for now.