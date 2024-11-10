Clarke scored a power-plat empty-net goal on four shots and added four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Clarke had been limited to one assist over the first four games of November after surging with seven points across the last four contests of October. The 21-year-old was able to put the cherry on top of the Kings' win Saturday with his second tally of the season. The defenseman has 13 points (six on the power play), 34 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16 outings. He looks to be here to stay in the NHL and has a good chance of producing a breakout campaign in his first full season.