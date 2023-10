The Kings recalled Clarke from AHL Ontario on Thursday.

Clarke was drafted eighth overall in 2021 and the defenseman had a taste of NHL action last season, playing in nine games while picking up a pair of assists. The 20-year-old spent most of the season with OHL Barrie as he had 61 points in 31 games. Clarke is an elite offensive defenseman and will eventually take over from Drew Doughty as the Kings' quarterback on the power play.