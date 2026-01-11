Clarke logged two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Clarke set up Corey Perry's power-play goal in the first period and an even-strength tally by Alex Laferriere in the third. The 22-year-old Clarke has earned six helpers, including three on the power play, over his last nine outings. For the season, the defenseman is up to 21 points (five on the power play), 87 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 44 appearances.