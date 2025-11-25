Clarke scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Clarke ended a four-game point drought with his third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old defenseman is seeing steadier ice time in the absence of Drew Doughty (lower body), though the Kings' five-forward first power-play unit hasn't allowed Clarke to see more usage with the man advantage. For the season, Clarke has three goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 23 outings.