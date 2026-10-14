Clarke scored a goal on six shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

While the Kings have started the year poorly, Clarke's offense has been a bright spot. The goal was his first of the year to go with three assists and 15 shots on net. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't been credited with a hit yet, but he has racked up 15 PIM and nine blocked shots, showing multiple ways to frustrate opponents. As long as the penalties don't become reckless, Clarke is a lock to handle top-four minutes.