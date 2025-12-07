Kings' Brandt Clarke: Scores twice in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Clarke earned his first multi-goal game with this performance. He's now matched his goal total from the 2024-25 regular season (five). He's added nine helpers, 57 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 28 appearances this year. He's on track for a 40-point campaign and should continue to see top-four usage and power-play time throughout the year.
