Clarke scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Clarke earned his first multi-goal game with this performance. He's now matched his goal total from the 2024-25 regular season (five). He's added nine helpers, 57 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 28 appearances this year. He's on track for a 40-point campaign and should continue to see top-four usage and power-play time throughout the year.