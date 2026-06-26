Kings' Brandt Clarke: Signs five-year extension

Clarke signed a five-year, $37 million contract extension with the Kings on Friday.

Clarke wrapped up his entry-level deal in 2025-26, posting eight goals, 32 assists, 159 shots on net, 185 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 82 regular-season games. His new deal will carry a $7.4 million cap hit. This cements his place in the Kings' future plans and should help the team ease the transition on the blue line as Clarke starts to take over the top role from Drew Doughty. The 23-year-old Clarke should be a popular fantasy pick this year, especially if he retains a spot on the first power-play unit.