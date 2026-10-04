Clarke logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Clarke has racked up six shots, four blocks, five PIM and a minus-1 rating over two contests. The 23-year-old defenseman is in a position to take over as the leader on the blue line as Drew Doughty's role continues to shrink. Clarke had 40 points, 185 blocks and 63 PIM over 82 regular-season outings last year, and it wouldn't be surprising for his offense to find another level in 2026-27.