Clarke has been a healthy scratch in six of Los Angeles' last seven games.

Clarke has two assists, 14 blocks and three hits in nine games while averaging 13:39 of ice time when he has been in the lineup this season. If he plays in one more game then the Kings will be burning the first season of his entry-level contract, so that might be why they've scratched him so many times recently. If Los Angeles decides not to make this season the first of Clarke's contract, then he'll eventually be returned to OHL Barrie.