Clarke was called up from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Clarke has seven goals, 32 points and 30 PIM in 30 contests with Ontario in 2023-24. He registered two assists in nine games with LA in 2022-23. The 20-year-old defenseman was taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and figures to be a significant part of the Kings' long-term plans.