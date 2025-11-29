Kings' Brandt Clarke: Two-point effort Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke notched two assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
The 22-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Kevin Fiala in the second period and Alex Turcotte in the third. Clarke remains streaky -- he managed just two assists through the first 10 games in November, but in the last two contests he's popped for a goal and three points. Through 24 games on the season, he's produced three goals and 12 points with 47 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating.
