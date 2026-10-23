Clarke scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Islanders.

After having a hand in an Artemi Panarin tally early in the first period that opened the scoring, Clarke ended things by wiring a shot past Semyon Varlamov from the faceoff dot. Clarke has fully assumed the mantle of No. 1 defenseman for the Kings this season from Drew Doughty, and through eight games the 23-year-old has two goals and seven points while adding 16 blocked shots, 18 shots on net, 21 PIM and a minus-5 rating.