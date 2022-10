Clarke is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday against Seattle.

Clarke was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' 4-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Clarke had 11 goals and 59 points in 55 OHL games in 2021-22. He's projected to be paired with Alex Edler in his debut. He has a ton of offensive upside, but it will be hard for him to secure a regular spot with the Kings this season.