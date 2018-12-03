Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Claimed by Kings
Leipsic was snagged off waivers by the Kings on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Leipsic will join a Los Angeles team that sits tied for last in the NHL with 21 points. The 24-year-old managed just two goals and five points 17 games with Vancouver before falling victim to the numbers game. He'll benefit from a fresh start with the rebuilding Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...