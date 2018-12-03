Leipsic was snagged off waivers by the Kings on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Leipsic will join a Los Angeles team that sits tied for last in the NHL with 21 points. The 24-year-old managed just two goals and five points 17 games with Vancouver before falling victim to the numbers game. He'll benefit from a fresh start with the rebuilding Kings.

