Leipsic (lower body) isn't expected to play again this season, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Assuming that holds true, Leipsic will finish the 2018-19 season with 23 points over 62 games between the Canucks and Kings, both career-high totals. The 24-year-old winger may never be a fantasy juggernaut, but he may possess some utility in deep leagues next season.