Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Doubtful to play again this season
Leipsic (lower body) isn't expected to play again this season, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Assuming that holds true, Leipsic will finish the 2018-19 season with 23 points over 62 games between the Canucks and Kings, both career-high totals. The 24-year-old winger may never be a fantasy juggernaut, but he may possess some utility in deep leagues next season.
