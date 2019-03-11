Leipsic was a healthy scratch for Sunday's win over the Ducks, Curtis Zupke of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Kings coach Willie Desjardins cited Leipsic's play in the defensive zone as a reason for the benching, as he instead went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for this game. Leipsic has 16 points in 41 games with the Kings since getting claimed off waivers from the Canucks earlier in the season.