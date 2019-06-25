Leipsic was not extended a qualifying offer ahead of Tuesday's deadline and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Splitting time between Vancouver and Los Angeles, Leipsic collected a total of 23 points over 62 games in 2018-19. Just 25 years of age, the winger's youth should be enough to earn him a contract somewhere, but it'll likely only be a one-year deal.