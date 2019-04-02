Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Not in lineup
Leipsic (lower body) will not play in Monday's tilt against Calgary.
Leipsic will miss his sixth consecutive game with the lower-body issue. He has 18 points in 45 points with the Kings this season, the most he's produced with any of the three franchises he's played for over the last two seasons.
