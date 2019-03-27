Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Leipsic (lower body) remains out of the lineup Tuesday in Edmonton, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
The Kings went back to a traditional 12-forward, six-defenseman lineup for this one, but Leipsic's not part of that equation. He'll hope to get back in there when Los Angeles wraps up its Western Canada trip Thursday in Vancouver.
