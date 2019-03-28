Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Remains unavailable
Leipsic (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Leipsic will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and he remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. The Kings aren't in contention for a spot in the playoffs, so there's no incentive for them to rush the 24-year-old winger back before he's fully recovered.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...