Leipsic (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Leipsic will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and he remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. The Kings aren't in contention for a spot in the playoffs, so there's no incentive for them to rush the 24-year-old winger back before he's fully recovered.