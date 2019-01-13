Leipsic notched a goal in Saturday's win over the Penguins.

Since joining the Kings off waivers, Leipsic has tallied two goals, four assists and 29 shots in 19 appearances. With his new club, the winger is averaging 14:13 of ice time -- compared to 12:50 when he was with the Canucks -- and should see more opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet.