Leipsic scored a goal and added a helper in Monday's win over the Blues.

Leipsic picked up a turnover late in the first period and set up Tyler Toffoli to cut the Blues' lead to one. He later assisted Paul LaDue's game-winning goal. Leipsic was pointless in three straight entering this contest, but he broke out of the rut with his second two-point game of the season.

