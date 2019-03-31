Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Still out Saturday
Leipsic (lower body) remains scratched Saturday against the Blackhawks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Leipsic has now been out over a week, last suiting up March 21. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Flames. That's the first of four April games on the Kings' schedule before the end of their season.
