Leipsic (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against San Jose.

The severity of Leipsic's injury has yet to be determined, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game against Anaheim at this point. If Leipsic is unable to go, Jonny Brodzinski or Ilya Kovalchuk will draw into the lineup against the Ducks.

