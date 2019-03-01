Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Tallies with man advantage
Leipsic scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The tally was his fifth of the season. He has 19 points this year, split between the Kings and the Canucks. He's accumulated modest totals of 82 shots, 24 blocked shots and 44 hits in 54 contests, which combines with the Kings' 30th ranked offense (2.34 goals per game) to hinder his fantasy value.
