Leipsic (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Anaheim on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leipsic could also miss out on the club's upcoming back-to-back Monday and Tuesday versus Calgary and Edmonton, respectively, considering coach Willie Desjardins was less than specific on the winger's recovery timeline. In the meantime, Jonny Brodzinski figures to slot back into the lineup in Leipsic's stead.