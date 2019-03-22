Kings' Brendan Leipsic: Unavailable Saturday
Leipsic (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Anaheim on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leipsic could also miss out on the club's upcoming back-to-back Monday and Tuesday versus Calgary and Edmonton, respectively, considering coach Willie Desjardins was less than specific on the winger's recovery timeline. In the meantime, Jonny Brodzinski figures to slot back into the lineup in Leipsic's stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...